11 pictures inside reduced price Devonshire Road house in Blackpool close to the Water Tower and Rock Gardens
This fab detached house is the perfect forever home.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
It’s near to everything a family needs, schools, shops, public transport, the Rock Gardens and it has been reduced in price this week. It has four bedrooms and a loft room. It’s on the market for £269,950 with Broomhead Estate Agents through Rightmove. Take a tour and see what it’s like inside…
