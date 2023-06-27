News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool houses for sale: Impressive four bedroomed house with enormous gardens, open plan living and stables for £695,000

This is a superb four bedroom detached home with open plan living.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The original property has been extended to double in size creating a beautiful home. It has two thirds of an acre of land creating an incredible garden with stables and a paddock. It’s on the market with Tiger Estate Agents, through Rightmove. It’s incredible, have a look…

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

1. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: National World

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

2. New Hall Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

3. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

4. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

5. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

6. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

7. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

8. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool Photo: Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveLytham