Blackpool houses for sale: Incredible detached house in Midgeland Road comes with additional bungalow in the garden
This beautiful five bedroom home is set back from the road and comes with an additional detached bungalow on the land.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
There are so many features, each exquisitely refined to create luxury throughout. It’s on the market for £975,000 with Yopa North West through Rightmove. Take a tour round, it’s breathtaking…
