News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Blackpool houses for sale: Incredible detached house in Midgeland Road comes with additional bungalow in the garden

This beautiful five bedroom home is set back from the road and comes with an additional detached bungalow on the land.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

There are so many features, each exquisitely refined to create luxury throughout. It’s on the market for £975,000 with Yopa North West through Rightmove. Take a tour round, it’s breathtaking…

In case you missed them: Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land

Blackpool property for sale: 11 pictures inside stunning detached home next to Stanley Park

271 Midgeland Road

1. Midgeland Road

271 Midgeland Road Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa Estate Agents

2. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa Estate Agents Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

3. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa, North West Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

4. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

5. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

6. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

7. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

8. 271 Midgeland Road

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveStanley Park