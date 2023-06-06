News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Blackpool property for sale: 11 pictures inside stunning detached home next to Stanley Park

This stunningly beautiful dormer bungalow is on the market for £795,000. It’s so impressive and is in one of those Blackpool areas which everyone admires.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

For more details visit Rightmove or Royle Estate Agents

The stunning, bespoke fitted kitchen has quartz work surfaces. It also features a Wolf fan oven and warming drawer, Liebherr full height fridge and freezer, two Fisher Paykel dishwashers, recessed double sink with Quooker instant hot water tap, Mielle five burner gas hoband a glass breakfast table

1. 75 North Park Drive

The stunning, bespoke fitted kitchen has quartz work surfaces. It also features a Wolf fan oven and warming drawer, Liebherr full height fridge and freezer, two Fisher Paykel dishwashers, recessed double sink with Quooker instant hot water tap, Mielle five burner gas hoband a glass breakfast table Photo: Royal Estate Agents

Photo Sales
A beautiful parkside location for this property

2. 75 North Park Drive

A beautiful parkside location for this property Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
A double-glazed bay window with shutters to front aspect, wall mounted entertainments system and stylish log burning stove for the main lounge

3. 75 North Park Drive

A double-glazed bay window with shutters to front aspect, wall mounted entertainments system and stylish log burning stove for the main lounge Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Beautiful and spacious gardens...

4. 75 North Park Drive

Beautiful and spacious gardens... Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
There's a superb open plan family room hosting a bespoke fitted kitchen and spacious living and dining areas

5. 75 North Park Drive

There's a superb open plan family room hosting a bespoke fitted kitchen and spacious living and dining areas Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The magnificent, bespoke kitchen

6. 75 North Park Drive

The magnificent, bespoke kitchen Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The log burner and entertainments system can be seen in this alternative view of the lounge

7. 75 North Park Drive

The log burner and entertainments system can be seen in this alternative view of the lounge Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The dining kitchen area

8. 75 North Park Drive

The dining kitchen area Photo: Royle Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolStanley ParkRightmove