Homes and Gardens Blackpool property for sale: 11 pictures inside stunning detached home next to Stanley Park
This stunningly beautiful dormer bungalow is on the market for £795,000. It’s so impressive and is in one of those Blackpool areas which everyone admires.
By Claire Lark Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST 1. 75 North Park Drive
The stunning, bespoke fitted kitchen has quartz work surfaces. It also features a Wolf fan oven and warming drawer, Liebherr full height fridge and freezer, two Fisher Paykel dishwashers, recessed double sink with Quooker instant hot water tap, Mielle five burner gas hoband a glass breakfast table
Photo: Royal Estate Agents 2. 75 North Park Drive
A beautiful parkside location for this property
Photo: Royle Estate Agents 3. 75 North Park Drive
A double-glazed bay window with shutters to front aspect, wall mounted entertainments system and stylish log burning stove for the main lounge
Photo: Royle Estate Agents 4. 75 North Park Drive
Beautiful and spacious gardens...
Photo: Royle Estate Agents 5. 75 North Park Drive
There's a superb open plan family room hosting a bespoke fitted kitchen and spacious living and dining areas
Photo: Royle Estate Agents 6. 75 North Park Drive
The magnificent, bespoke kitchen
Photo: Royle Estate Agents 7. 75 North Park Drive
The log burner and entertainments system can be seen in this alternative view of the lounge
Photo: Royle Estate Agents 8. 75 North Park Drive
The dining kitchen area
Photo: Royle Estate Agents