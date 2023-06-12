News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land

Lets face it, having a swimming pool to dip in at the end of a working day would be Heaven right now.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:29 BST

And this incredible house in Blackpool has just that. Tucked away on Jubilee Lane North, this impressive five bedroom home is on the market for £995,000. It has so much to offer, it’s enormous! It has it’s own bar, a refined kitchen of quality and a cool one acre of land. It’s on the market with Lytham Estate Agents, through Rightmove. Have a look inside…

What a stunner, just look at that pool...

1. Jubilee Lane North

What a stunner, just look at that pool... Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The incredible hallway

2. Jubilee Lane North

The incredible hallway Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The drawing room is the largest room in the house

3. Jubilee Lane North

The drawing room is the largest room in the house Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
It has an impressive entertaining space with a beautiful custom built wooden media wall

4. Jubilee Lane North

It has an impressive entertaining space with a beautiful custom built wooden media wall Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The landing area at the top of the sweeping staircase

5. Jubilee Lane North

The landing area at the top of the sweeping staircase Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
One of the main reception rooms

6. Jubilee Lane North

One of the main reception rooms Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
An ultra-modern kitchen with Smeg appliances and an Aga cooker

7. Jubilee Lane North

An ultra-modern kitchen with Smeg appliances and an Aga cooker Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The family bathroom

8. Jubilee Lane North

The family bathroom Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

Photo Sales
