Blackpool property for sale: Contemporary four bedroomed home in Lytham has sleek, ultra-modern design and a pool

It’s absolutely pristine, refined with stunning attention to detail.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

This detached home in Hall Park Drive has a spacious and contemporary feel to it and has that wow factor. From the impressive dual height entrance, through the house and out to the immaculate gardens, it’s jaw droppingly stunning. It’s on the market for £1,200,000 with Armitstead Barnett through Rightmove

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

1. Hall Park Drive, Lytham

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

2. Hall Park Lane

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

3. Hall Park Lane

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

4. Hall Park Lane

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

5. Hall Park Lane

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

6. Hall Park Lane, Lytham

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

7. Hall Park Lane

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

8. Hall Park Lane

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

