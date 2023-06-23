Blackpool property for sale: Contemporary four bedroomed home in Lytham has sleek, ultra-modern design and a pool
It’s absolutely pristine, refined with stunning attention to detail.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
This detached home in Hall Park Drive has a spacious and contemporary feel to it and has that wow factor. From the impressive dual height entrance, through the house and out to the immaculate gardens, it’s jaw droppingly stunning. It’s on the market for £1,200,000 with Armitstead Barnett through Rightmove
