Blackpool property: 12 stunning pictures of Blackpool's most expensive house for sale on Rightmove

This has the wow factor.

By Claire Lark
Published 18th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:36 BST

It’s dreamy, light and airy, traditional yet superbly modern and even comes with its own equestrian facilities and a huge pond. This stunning farmhouse on Mythop Road has five bedrooms, umpteen rooms to relax in and... wait for it... 10 acres of land. Imagine that? It’s right here in Blackpool and can be yours for £1,295,000. The estate agents are Armitstead Barnett in Garstang.

There are double steel gates which open to reveal the front of this strikingly beautiful house

1. Blackpool's Most Expensive House

There are double steel gates which open to reveal the front of this strikingly beautiful house Photo: Armitstead Barnett

This is a stunning dining kitchen. It's a lovely family room and must be the hub of the whole house. It includes a range of Carl Josef units and a beautiful black four oven Aga

2. Blackpool's Most Expensive House

This is a stunning dining kitchen. It's a lovely family room and must be the hub of the whole house. It includes a range of Carl Josef units and a beautiful black four oven Aga Photo: Armitstead Barnett

This house is so big that it even comes with it's own equestrian facilities. This is the paddock which include a ‘U’ shaped range of nine stables, two tack rooms and two storage areas

3. Blackpool's Most Expensive House

This house is so big that it even comes with it's own equestrian facilities. This is the paddock which include a ‘U’ shaped range of nine stables, two tack rooms and two storage areas Photo: Armitstead Barnett

This beautiful room is enormous! It's the main lounge and has its own cinema screen

4. Blackpool's Most Expensive House

This beautiful room is enormous! It's the main lounge and has its own cinema screen Photo: Armitstead Barnett

