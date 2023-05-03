These are the elite, the houses which many of us wish we could buy and are the ones with the biggest price tags of all.
The stunning properties are dotted around the Fylde Coast, some set in acres of land and others are simply spectacular for their bespoke designs. Here we look at ten of the best and find out what makes them so unique…
1. More than a Million
This beautiful house is actually set in five acres of land. It's described as an executive detached family residence and comes with it's own fishing lake, helipad, purpose built offices and wooden log cabin. It's price tag is a whopping £1,200,000 and is on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents Photo: Stephen Tew Estate Agents
2. More than a Million
In a stunning rural location on Mythop Road, this one actually comes with its own equestrian facilities within its ten acres of land. The house is full of character, has five bedrooms, a large pond and patio area. It's open to offers over £1,295,000 and is on the market with Armitstead Barnet Estate Agents in Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnet
3. More than a Million
Another in prime position on Division Lane is this stunning property. Holly Bank is exquisite in design with carefully hand-picked details which sets it apart. It has it's own fully equipped gym, swim spa, jacuzzi, steam room and full size outdoor tennis court. You could have all this for £2,100,000. It's on the market with Lytham Estate Agents Photo: Lytham Estate Agents
4. More than a Million
For £1,350,000, you could have this period Victorian property on Clifton Drive in Lytham. The spacious house has five bedrooms and three reception rooms with a beautiful bespoke breakfast kitchen. Two of the bedrooms come with their own dressing rooms. The property is listed with Lytham Estate Agents Photo: Lytham Estate Agents