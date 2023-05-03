2 . More than a Million

In a stunning rural location on Mythop Road, this one actually comes with its own equestrian facilities within its ten acres of land. The house is full of character, has five bedrooms, a large pond and patio area. It's open to offers over £1,295,000 and is on the market with Armitstead Barnet Estate Agents in Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnet