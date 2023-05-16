10 great movies and series filmed in Blackpool ranked by their IMDb rating
Blackpool’s seaside appeal has enticed the movie makers throughout the years.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:40 BST
So we’ve put together a league table for some of the best movies and popular series where Blackpool has featured as a location with their IMDb ratings. Some have been blockbuster hits with famous names such as Diego Luna and Samuel L Jackson but they all have one thing in common, they were where Blackpool starred too.
