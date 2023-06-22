Blackpool area houses for sale: 17 pictures inside archictect designed house in Breck Road, Poulton with cinema room and sunken hot tub
This is an incredible property which could be yours for a cool £1,390,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
But look what you get for your money – a sunken hot tub, cinema room, Grand Design spiral staircase, state-of-the-art technology and security, the most incredible kitchen full of top notch appliances... it goes on so we will let the pictures do the talking. It’s on the market with Butson Blofeld, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
