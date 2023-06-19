News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool homes for sale: 12 pictures of Jubilee Lane North stunner with enormous gardens and a tennis court

The Swifts is a spacious, bespoke designed family house which stands on a plot of just over two acres.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

It has five bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. It has a games room and study, incredible gardens with a tennis court and bifold doors overlooking it all. It’s on the market for £850,000 with John Arden Estate Agents through Rightmove

An alternative view of the property

1. Jubilee Lane North

An alternative view of the property Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

A beautifully spacious extended family home

2. Jubilee Lane North

A beautifully spacious extended family home Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

The stunning dining kitchen

3. Jubilee Lane North

The stunning dining kitchen Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

John Arden Estate Agents

4. Jubilee Lane North

John Arden Estate Agents Photo: John Arden

There are bi-fold doors from the main lounge out to the stunning gardens

5. Jubilee Lane North

There are bi-fold doors from the main lounge out to the stunning gardens Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

Amazing gardens as far as the eye can see

6. Jubilee Lane North

Amazing gardens as far as the eye can see Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

A beautiful oval bath forms a centrepiece in the family bathroom

7. Jubilee Lane North

A beautiful oval bath forms a centrepiece in the family bathroom Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

A French door with wrought iron Juliette style balcony for the master bedroom

8. Jubilee Lane North

A French door with wrought iron Juliette style balcony for the master bedroom Photo: John Arden Estate Agents

