Blackpool homes for sale: 12 pictures of Jubilee Lane North stunner with enormous gardens and a tennis court
The Swifts is a spacious, bespoke designed family house which stands on a plot of just over two acres.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
It has five bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. It has a games room and study, incredible gardens with a tennis court and bifold doors overlooking it all. It’s on the market for £850,000 with John Arden Estate Agents through Rightmove
