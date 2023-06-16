Blackpool houses for sale: Exquisite detached house in Division Lane with helipad and fishing lane for a cool £1.2m
It has five beautiful bedrooms, incredibly large rooms downstairs with a kitchen to die for, conservatory and gardens as far as the eye can see. And if you can afford this house, you might also be in a position to give the helipad a whirl too! It’s serious money but what a superb house it is. Take a tour and see what £1,200,000 could buy you…
In case you missed them: Blackpool houses for sale: Incredible detached house in Midgeland Road comes with additional bungalow in the garden
Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land
Blackpool houses for sale: 12 luxury properties with swimming pools in a ten mile radius of Blackpool