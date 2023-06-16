News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool houses for sale: Exquisite detached house in Division Lane with helipad and fishing lane for a cool £1.2m

This is a truly magnificent home, probably the finest on the Fylde Coast on the market right now.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

It has five beautiful bedrooms, incredibly large rooms downstairs with a kitchen to die for, conservatory and gardens as far as the eye can see. And if you can afford this house, you might also be in a position to give the helipad a whirl too! It’s serious money but what a superb house it is. Take a tour and see what £1,200,000 could buy you…

Division Lane, Blackpool

1. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: Reed Rains Estate Agents

Division Lane, Blackpool

2. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents

Division Lane, Blackpool

3. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents

Division Lane, Blackpool

4. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: submit

Division Lane, Blackpool

5. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents

Division Lane, Blackpool

6. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents

Reeds Rains Estate Agents

7. Reeds Rains Estate Agents

Photo: National World

Division Lane, Blackpool

8. Division Lane, Blackpool

Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents

