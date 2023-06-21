News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Blackpool houses for sale: 18 pictures of breathtaking church conversion on Whitegate Drive with five beds and a gym

Spectacular throughout, this incredible church conversion is on the market for £695,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

The current owners have named the house ‘Dungraften House’ which at a guess is a tribute to the tireless work they have put in to create their incredibly stylish home. It has so much character but has a modern and tasteful twist with impeccable attention to detail such as solid oak flooring and doors to handcrafted glass. It even has imported door hinges imprinted with churches to retain every ounce of character. Have a look through our gallery, courtesy of estate agents Yopa, North West and Rightmove

In case you missed them: Blackpool homes for sale: 12 pictures of Jubilee Lane North stunner with enormous gardens and a tennis court

Blackpool houses for sale: Incredible detached house in Midgeland Road comes with additional bungalow in the garden

Blackpool houses for sale: Exquisite detached house in Division Lane with helipad and fishing lane for a cool £1.2m

Yopa, North West

1. Whitegate Drive - church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

2. Whitegate Drive church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

3. Whitegate Drive church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

4. Whitegate Drive church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

5. Whitegate Drive church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

6. Whitegate Drive

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

7. Whitegate Drive church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Yopa, North West

8. Whitegate Drive church conversion

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveNorth West