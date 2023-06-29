News you can trust since 1873
15 pictures of detached house in Parkway Blackpool near Stanley Park and for sale with Zoopla

This house is a stone’s throw from Stanley Park and has so much to offer.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

It has a stunning kitchen and a games room too. It’s on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agency through Zoopla. Take a tour and find out what it’s like inside…

Parkway, Blackpool

1. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

2. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

3. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

4. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

5. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

6. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

7. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

Parkway, Blackpool

8. Parkway, Blackpool

Photo: Susan Eve Estate Agency

