Rightmove Blackpool - 17 pictures of detached house in Hardhorn Road Poulton on the market for £1.4m
Super sleek and ultra modern, this beautiful four bedroomed detached house has everything.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
From stunning gardens to an immaculate kitchen and living area with bi-fold doors, it’s a fabulous family home. Take a tour and let the pictures do the talking…
In case you missed them: Blackpool houses for sale: Impressive four bedroomed house with enormous gardens, open plan living and stables for £695,000
Blackpool houses for sale: Exquisite detached house in Division Lane with helipad and fishing lane for a cool £1.2m
Blackpool area homes for sale: 17 exquisite pictures of German Huf Haus in Ballam Road, Lytham, on the market for £1.6m
Page 1 of 3