Blackpool area homes for sale: 17 exquisite pictures of German Huf Haus in Ballam Road, Lytham, on the market for £1.6m
Built in 2008, this incredibly designed property is the only one of it’s kind on the whole of the Fylde Coast.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Thanks to its floor to ceiling windows, the four bedroomed house is flooded with natural light. It has open plan living and is a fabulous home for entertaining. It has panoramic views of the stunning grounds and a deep red front door which is a signature style of a Huf Haus. It’s just stunning, the features are incredible. It’s on the market for £1,600,000 with JD Gallagher Estate Agents though Rightmove. Have a look and see what you think…
