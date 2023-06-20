Thanks to its floor to ceiling windows, the four bedroomed house is flooded with natural light. It has open plan living and is a fabulous home for entertaining. It has panoramic views of the stunning grounds and a deep red front door which is a signature style of a Huf Haus. It’s just stunning, the features are incredible. It’s on the market for £1,600,000 with JD Gallagher Estate Agents though Rightmove. Have a look and see what you think…