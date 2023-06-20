News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool area homes for sale: 17 exquisite pictures of German Huf Haus in Ballam Road, Lytham, on the market for £1.6m

Built in 2008, this incredibly designed property is the only one of it’s kind on the whole of the Fylde Coast.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Thanks to its floor to ceiling windows, the four bedroomed house is flooded with natural light. It has open plan living and is a fabulous home for entertaining. It has panoramic views of the stunning grounds and a deep red front door which is a signature style of a Huf Haus. It’s just stunning, the features are incredible. It’s on the market for £1,600,000 with JD Gallagher Estate Agents though Rightmove. Have a look and see what you think…

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

1. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

2. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

2. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

3. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

3. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

4. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

4. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

5. German Hug Haus, Ballam Road

5. German Hug Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

6. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

6. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

7. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

7. German Huf Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

8. German Huf-Haus, Ballam Road

8. German Huf-Haus, Ballam Road

JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster Photo: JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Lancaster

