Blackpool houses for sale: Inside rare School Road property in Blackpool with room for stables and paddock

This is a rare chance to snap up a property with much potential .RARELY DOES AN OPPORTUNITY ARISE TO ACQUIRE SUCH A BREATHTAKING PROPERTY THAT OFFERS ENDLESS OPTIONS TO CREATE YOUR DREAM FOREVER HOME.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

It offers endless options to create a forever home - ample outdoor space including parking, five double bedrooms and a separate detached building which could easily be converted into an annexe. It’s on the market for £575,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove. Have a look at the pictures…

In case you missed them: Blackpool farmhouse on Midgeland Road is Grade II listed and the only cobbled built property in town

Blackpool property for sale: Take a look inside incredible home with swimming pool and an acre of land

25 scenes of Blackpool markets through the years including Abingdon Street Market, St John's Market and Bonny Street Market

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

School Road, Blackpool

