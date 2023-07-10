Blackpool houses for sale: Inside rare School Road property in Blackpool with room for stables and paddock
This is a rare chance to snap up a property with much potential .RARELY DOES AN OPPORTUNITY ARISE TO ACQUIRE SUCH A BREATHTAKING PROPERTY THAT OFFERS ENDLESS OPTIONS TO CREATE YOUR DREAM FOREVER HOME.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
It offers endless options to create a forever home - ample outdoor space including parking, five double bedrooms and a separate detached building which could easily be converted into an annexe. It’s on the market for £575,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove. Have a look at the pictures…
