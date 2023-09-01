News you can trust since 1873
17 fantastic Blackpool properties for sale less than the North West average asking price

The asking price for properties across the North West fell in the last month to £253,859 and it takes, on average, 54 days to sell – according to Rightmove.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:35 BST

We’ve rounded up 17 properties in Blackpool where prices are less than that, including a hotel. They are all advertised through local estate agents in the £200k – £250k listings on Rightmove. There are some great buys to be had.

Some of Blackpool's best buys under the average asking price in the North West

1. Less than average asking price...

£229,950

2. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

£250,000

3. Bentinck Avenue, Blackpool

£240,000

4. Berwick Road, Blackpool

£230,000

5. Longton Avenue, Blackpool

£220,000

6. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

£210,000

7. Blackpool Road, Bispham

£250,000

8. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

