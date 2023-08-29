News you can trust since 1873
Executive family home in Preston New Road Blackpool is move in condition and close to Stanley Park and Blackpool Zoo

This lovely family home is in ‘move in’ condition and has so much to offfer.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

It has four double bedrooms over three floors and a multi channel audio system. It’s impressive and unlike any other home within the vicinity. It’s on the market for £525,000 with eXp UK, North West through Rightmove

Take a tour through our gallery…

In case you missed them: Spacious home in Raikes Parade off Whitegate Drive in Blackpool hits the market for £200k

Ultra-modern extended semi-detached on Bispham Road in Blackpool on the market through Zoopla

Five bedroom house with uninterrupted sea views on Shore Road hits the market

eXp UK, North West

1. Preston New Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: submit

eXp UK, North West

2. Preston New Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

eXp UK, North West

3. Preston New Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

eXp UK, North West

4. Preston New Road, Fleetwood

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

eXp UK, North West

5. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

eXp UK, North West

6. Preston New Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

eXp UK, North West

7. Preston New Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

eXp UK, North West

8. Preston New Road, Blackpool

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

