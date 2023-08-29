Executive family home in Preston New Road Blackpool is move in condition and close to Stanley Park and Blackpool Zoo
This lovely family home is in ‘move in’ condition and has so much to offfer.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST
It has four double bedrooms over three floors and a multi channel audio system. It’s impressive and unlike any other home within the vicinity. It’s on the market for £525,000 with eXp UK, North West through Rightmove
Take a tour through our gallery…
In case you missed them: Spacious home in Raikes Parade off Whitegate Drive in Blackpool hits the market for £200k
1 / 3