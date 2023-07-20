Ultra-modern extended semi-detached on Bispham Road in Blackpool on the market through Zoopla
Beautiful inside and out, this four bedroomed home has much to offer.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
It’s extended and has been renovated to a high standard with four reception rooms, two bathrooms and neat gardens. It’s on the market for £349,950 with The Square Room through Zoopla. Take a peek inside and find out what it’s like…
