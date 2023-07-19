Immaculate three bedroomed bungalow on Devonshire Road in Blackpool has landscaped gardens with porcelain patio
This is a stunning home which absolutely ready to walk into.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
It’s had an extensive renovation with three spacious double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms. It’s a fine example of open plan living witha superb kitchen and everything you’d expect from a modern home. It’s on the market for £499,950 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove
