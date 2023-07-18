Blackpool investment house in Queen Street hits the market with four apartments and penthouse sea views
This is an amazing investment opportunity right in the town centre.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST
This is a commercial property in Queen Street which has four luxury apartments which have all been refurbished. It has multiple uses and is ready to go for the new owner to put their stamp on. It’s on the market for £550,000 and will be sold by modern auction with Reeds Rains - Blackpool on Highfield Road through Zoopla
In case you missed them: Mains Lane stunner in Poulton-le-Fylde for sale and will benefit from new A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass
Quirky Blackpool house with Edwardian features on Warbreck Hill Road with a sea glimpse from the terrace
Blackpool area houses for sale: 17 pictures inside archictect designed house in Breck Road, Poulton with cinema room and sunken hot tub
Page 1 of 2