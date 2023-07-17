News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Mains Lane stunner in Poulton-le-Fylde for sale and will benefit from new A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass

Stunning throughout, this gorgeous five bedroomed house is unique in design and ready to go.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

It’s in a prime location and once the new bypass opens in the winter it will benefit from greatly reduced traffic. It also has a sweeping driveway with space for multiple cars. It’s on the market for £799,950 with Royle Estate Agents in Poulton-le-Fylde through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Detached Blackpool house has uninterrupted sea views from prime Queens Promende position

Imposing Queens Promenade house has a Blackpool sea view and planning permission for a new build

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. 172 Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. 172 Mains Lane, Poulton-le Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. 172 Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. 172 Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. 172 Mains Lane, Pouulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. 172 Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

7. Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

8. 172 Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Mains LaneBlackpoolRightmove