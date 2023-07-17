Mains Lane stunner in Poulton-le-Fylde for sale and will benefit from new A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass
Stunning throughout, this gorgeous five bedroomed house is unique in design and ready to go.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
It’s in a prime location and once the new bypass opens in the winter it will benefit from greatly reduced traffic. It also has a sweeping driveway with space for multiple cars. It’s on the market for £799,950 with Royle Estate Agents in Poulton-le-Fylde through Rightmove
