Spacious home in Raikes Parade off Whitegate Drive in Blackpool hits the market for £200k
This is a great buy with three double bedrooms, a superb kitchen and bathroom and a lovely outdoor space.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Aug 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST
It’s on Raikes Parade and offers over £200,000 are invited. It’s on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration with high-end detail
15 outstanding images of house for sale in West Drive Thornton Cleveleys with planning permission for extra dwelling
1 / 2