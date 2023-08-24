News you can trust since 1873
Spacious home in Raikes Parade off Whitegate Drive in Blackpool hits the market for £200k

This is a great buy with three double bedrooms, a superb kitchen and bathroom and a lovely outdoor space.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Aug 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

It’s on Raikes Parade and offers over £200,000 are invited. It’s on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents through Rightmove

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

1. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

2. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

3. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Rakes Parade, Blackpool

4. Rakes Parade, Blackpool

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

5. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

6. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

7. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Raikes Parade, Blackpool

8. Raikes Parade, Blackpool

