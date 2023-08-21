News you can trust since 1873
15 outstanding images of house for sale in West Drive Thornton Cleveleys with planning permission for extra dwelling

This is a truly beautiful home in one of Thornton Cleveleys’ most desirable areas.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

It has three reception rooms and a study as well as a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room. It’s on an extensive patch and the current owners have obtained planning permission for a new dwelling on the site.

It’s on the market for £750k with Unique Estate Agency through Rightmove

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

1. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

1. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

2. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

2. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

3. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

3. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

4. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

4. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

5. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

5. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

6. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

6. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

7. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

7. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

8. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

8. West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys

