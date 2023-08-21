15 outstanding images of house for sale in West Drive Thornton Cleveleys with planning permission for extra dwelling
This is a truly beautiful home in one of Thornton Cleveleys’ most desirable areas.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
It has three reception rooms and a study as well as a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room. It’s on an extensive patch and the current owners have obtained planning permission for a new dwelling on the site.
It’s on the market for £750k with Unique Estate Agency through Rightmove
