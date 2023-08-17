News you can trust since 1873
Family home in Lytham Road Blackpool is semi-detached with attic room, log burner and is close to good schools

This is a lovely, more affordable family home which is on the market for £170k.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

It has four bedrooms, one in the attic, bay windows which give it a light and airy feel. It’s for sale with Sellmyhome.co.uk, Leicester through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Derelict hotel with ten bedrooms on Promenade in Blackpool hits the market for bargain price of £600,000

Gem of a house on Preston New Road in Blackpool has four bedrooms with a decent price of £335k

Magnificent semi-detached on Devonshire Road in Blackpool epitomises style and modernism

1. Lytham Road, Blackpool

2. Lytham Road, Blackpool

3. Lytham Road, Blackpool

4. Lytham Road, Blackpool

5. Lytham Road, Blackpool

6. Lytham Road, Blackpool

7. Lytham Road, Blackpool

8. Lytham Road, Blackpool

