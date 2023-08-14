Magnificent semi-detached on Devonshire Road in Blackpool epitomises style and modernism
This is an exceptional property on one of Blackpool’s most sought after streets.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
It has been beautifully modernised with considered detail. It has four bedrooms and an open plan kitchen and dining area. The fourth bedroom is described as a hidden gem on the second floor. It’s on the market for £290,000 with Entwistle Green - Blackpool Sales through Zoopla See our gallery to see just how lovely it is…
