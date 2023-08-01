The White Cottage is situated in a prime location at No.1 Central Beach. It’s a beautiful character home overlooking the Ribble Estuary in the heart of Lytham. It’s set back from the road and has four bedrooms, a plant room, formal sitting room and a media and networking cupboard. It’s on the market for an eye-watering £2,750,000 through JGL Operations Limited, Lytham and Rightmove