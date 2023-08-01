News you can trust since 1873
White Cottage is a Central Beach prime property in Lytham and is on the market for £2,750,000

This is one of those houses which you can’t help but notice.
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The White Cottage is situated in a prime location at No.1 Central Beach. It’s a beautiful character home overlooking the Ribble Estuary in the heart of Lytham. It’s set back from the road and has four bedrooms, a plant room, formal sitting room and a media and networking cupboard. It’s on the market for an eye-watering £2,750,000 through JGL Operations Limited, Lytham and Rightmove

1. Central Beach, Lytham

2. Central Beach, Lytham

3. Central Beach, Lytham

4. Central Beach, Lytham

5. Central Beach, Lytham

6. Central Beach, Lytham

7. Central Beach, Lytham

8. Central Beach, Lytham

