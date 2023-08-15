Derelict hotel with ten bedrooms on Promenade in Blackpool hits the market for bargain price of £600,000
This eyesore building is ready for a new lease of life.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
It’s hard to pass it without having a good look at the crumbling property which was once a thriving hotel in a prime position on Promenade. But it’s now on the market and if you ever fancied owning your own hotel – this could be your chance. It needs a full restoration of course but once fixed up, the possibilities are endless. It’s on the market with Orchard Estates, Lytham St Annes through Rightmove
