Imposing and elegant Warbreck Hill Road house is one of Blackpool's gems on the market

This stunning property hides away from the road.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

It’s an imposing and elegant detached residence which oozes style and character from the very moment you walk in. It has four bedrooms and no onward chain. The house is on the market for £480,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast.

In case you missed them: Modern living near Blackpool promenade wraps up exceptional property for sale on Napier Avenue

Historic Cleveleys property in Rossall Road designed by architect Sir Edwin Luyten hits the market

White Cottage is a Central Beach prime property in Lytham and is on the market for £2,750,000

1. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

2. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

3. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

4. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

5. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

6. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

7. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

8. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

