Imposing and elegant Warbreck Hill Road house is one of Blackpool's gems on the market
This stunning property hides away from the road.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
It’s an imposing and elegant detached residence which oozes style and character from the very moment you walk in. It has four bedrooms and no onward chain. The house is on the market for £480,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast.
