Modern living near Blackpool promenade wraps up exceptional property for sale on Napier Avenue
According to the estate agents, this semi-detached house on Napier Avenue has undergone ‘one the most comprehensive and thoughtful contemporary refurbishments they have seen’.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
It’s a stone's throw from the promenade and has six double bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s a stunner at £350,000. The house is on the market with McDonald, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Terraced house on Ashburton Road in Blackpool has been drastically reduced for sale
Page 1 of 3