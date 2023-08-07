News you can trust since 1873
Modern living near Blackpool promenade wraps up exceptional property for sale on Napier Avenue

According to the estate agents, this semi-detached house on Napier Avenue has undergone ‘one the most comprehensive and thoughtful contemporary refurbishments they have seen’.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

It’s a stone's throw from the promenade and has six double bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s a stunner at £350,000. The house is on the market with McDonald, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Terraced house on Ashburton Road in Blackpool has been drastically reduced for sale

White Cottage is a Central Beach prime property in Lytham and is on the market for £2,750,000

Most expensive house on Fleetwood seafront is Princes Way treasure - and comes with its own lift

1. Napier Avenue, Blackpool

2. Napier Avenue, Blackpool

3. Napier Avenue, Blackpool

4. Napier Avenue, Blackpool

5. Napier Avenue, Blackpool

7. Napier Avenue, Blackpool

