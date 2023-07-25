News you can trust since 1873
Most expensive house on Fleetwood seafront is Princes Way treasure - and comes with its own lift

This has the most incredible views across Fleetwood golf course and to the Irish Sea beyond.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

It's gorgeous and has three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite. There’s a balcony with bi-fold doors and built for disability access in mind it comes with its very own lift. It’s on the market for £595,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood through Rightmove

1. Princes Way, Fleetwood

1. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
2. Princes Way, Fleetwood

2. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
3. Princes Way, Fleetwood

3. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
4. Princes Way, Fleetwood

4. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
5. Princes Way, Fleetwood

5. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
6. Princes Way, Fleetwood

6. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
7. Princes Way, Fleetwood

7. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
8. Princes Way, Fleetwood

8. Princes Way, Fleetwood

Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
