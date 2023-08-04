News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over

Terraced house on Ashburton Road in Blackpool has been drastically reduced for sale

This is a fantastic opportunity to buy an extended three bedroom house which has already been dropped in price by 33%.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

It will be going under the hammer at auction but there’s still a buy it now option available. It’s on the market for the bargain price of £60,000 with Purple Bricks through Zoopla

Purplebricks, Head Office

1. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

2. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

3. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

4. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

5. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

6. Purplebricks, Head Office

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

7. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Purplebricks, Head Office

8. Ashburton Road, Blackpool

Purplebricks, Head Office Photo: Purplebricks, Head Office

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolZoopla