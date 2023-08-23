Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration with high-end detail
A superb example of restoration here which has resulted in a beautiful property with meticulous attention to detail.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
It has had a new roof, damp proof course, rewire, and central heating system. They are the boring but absolutely necessary bits but the finishing details of the high-end kitchen, bi-fold doors, Velux windows, a lovely back garden are what you will want to see, so take a tour through our gallery… It’s on the market for £230k with eXp UK, North West through Rightmove
