News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 traffic held after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Blackpool property on Midgeland Road up for sale with four bedrooms, an acre of land and close to M55

This is absolutely stunning and comes with a price tag of £795,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST

But what do you get for your money? The house comes with an acre of land, exquisite attention to detail, extensive gardens and outbuildings and a utility and wet room, as well as a superb kitchen and much more… It also has one other exciting feature. It’s on the market with John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham through Rightmove. Read on to find out more…

In case you missed them: Solid detached house on St Walburgas Road in Blackpool up for sale with no chain

Exquisite Lytham property which once won National Daily Telegraph Home Building And Renovation Award is up for sale

Immaculate semi-detached house with open-plan living in Devonshire Road Blackpool for sale

John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

1. Brentwood House, Midgeland Road, Blackpool

John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Light and airy

2. Brentwood House, Midgeland Road, Blackpool

Light and airy Photo: John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
The dining area

3. Brentwood House, Midgeland Road, Blackpool

The dining area Photo: John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

4. Brentwood House, Midgeland Road, Blackpool

John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

5. Brentwood House, Midgeland Road, Blackpool

John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

6. Brentwood House, Midgeland Road, Blackpool

John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLythamRightmove