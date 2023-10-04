Blackpool property on Midgeland Road up for sale with four bedrooms, an acre of land and close to M55
This is absolutely stunning and comes with a price tag of £795,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
But what do you get for your money? The house comes with an acre of land, exquisite attention to detail, extensive gardens and outbuildings and a utility and wet room, as well as a superb kitchen and much more… It also has one other exciting feature. It’s on the market with John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham through Rightmove. Read on to find out more…
