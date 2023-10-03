Exquisite Lytham property which once won National Daily Telegraph Home Building And Renovation Award is up for sale
On the market for an eye-watering £2.4m, this incredible house on Church Road is simply stunning.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
It has been beautifully combined with a mix of modern design and original features making it a truly unique home. The layout is exceptional with five double bedrooms, large open plan living spaces, and a huge balcony. And if that wasn't enough, there is also planning permission to increase the size of the property considerably. It’s on the market with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham through Rightmove
