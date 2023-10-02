News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Solid detached house on St Walburgas Road in Blackpool up for sale with no chain

This impressive property on St Walburgas Road is a fabulous family home.
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:20 BST

It has three bedrooms and spacious living as well as a stunning kitchen. There are stained glass windows in the hallway to add character and there’s a conservatory too. The bathroom is possibly ready for modernising but apart from that, it has everything you need. It’s on the market for £260,000 through The Square Room and Rightmove

In case you missed them: Perfect family home with garage conversion up for sale on Rivington Avenue Blackpool

Spacious 3 bed semi-detached on Devonshire Road in Blackpool is extended and close to schools

Heron's Reach detached house with green side location is a Blackpool gem for sale

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. St Walburga's Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. St Walburgas Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. St Walburgas Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. St Walburgas Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. St Walburgas Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmove