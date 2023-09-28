News you can trust since 1873
Spacious 3 bed semi-detached on Devonshire Road in Blackpool is extended and close to schools

Set back from the main road, this lovely house is extended with a fantastic opening to the rear garden.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST

Bi-fold doors open up to a large patio area and garden beyond. The extension is huge and adds to already spacious reception rooms. Lots of house for a growing family. It’s on the market for £275,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

