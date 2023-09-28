Spacious 3 bed semi-detached on Devonshire Road in Blackpool is extended and close to schools
Set back from the main road, this lovely house is extended with a fantastic opening to the rear garden.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Bi-fold doors open up to a large patio area and garden beyond. The extension is huge and adds to already spacious reception rooms. Lots of house for a growing family. It’s on the market for £275,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Heron's Reach detached house with green side location is a Blackpool gem for sale
Holmefield Avenue stunner tucked away in the exclusivity of 'The Towers' in Thornton Cleveleys is up for sale
1 / 3