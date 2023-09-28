News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow

Perfect family home with garage conversion up for sale on Rivington Avenue Blackpool

A truly lovely home for sale here with so much to offer a family.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

It has three bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen diner family room at the heart of the home. It’s a sociable space for entertaining and family gatherings. The garage conversion creates extra living space, ideal for a playroom or office space. It’s on the market for £260k with Stephen Tew, Blackpool through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse put up for sale

Holmefield Avenue stunner tucked away in the exclusivity of 'The Towers' in Thornton Cleveleys is up for sale

Immaculate semi-detached house with open-plan living in Devonshire Road Blackpool for sale

Stephen Tew, Blackpool

1. Rivington Avenue, Blackpool

Stephen Tew, Blackpool Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew, Blackpool

2. Rivington Avenue, Blackpool

Stephen Tew, Blackpool Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew, Blackpool

3. Rivington Avenue, Blackpool

Stephen Tew, Blackpool Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew, Blackpool

4. Rivington Avenue, Blackpool

Stephen Tew, Blackpool Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew, Blackpool

5. Rivington Avenue, Blackpool

Stephen Tew, Blackpool Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew, Blackpool

6. Rivington Avenue, Bispham

Stephen Tew, Blackpool Photo: Stephen Tew, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDoreen LofthouseRightmove