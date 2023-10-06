News you can trust since 1873
Five bedroomed semi-detached in Pinewood Avenue Bispham extended beyond recognition for sale

In the heart of Bispham this fabulous family home has been aesthetically transformed by the current owners to give a simply beautiful standard of living.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST

It has been extended to provide five bedrooms, perfect for a family with a neat, modern kitchen, bathroom and a beautifully landscaped garden. It’s on the market for £191,950 with McDonald, Fylde Coast

In case you missed them: Renovated Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Road with new bathroom and kitchen

Solid detached house on St Walburgas Road in Blackpool up for sale with no chain

Immaculate semi-detached house with open-plan living in Devonshire Road Blackpool for sale

Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

1. Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

2. Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

3. Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

4. Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

5. Pinewood Avenue, Bispham

Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

Pinewood Avenue, Blackpool

6. Pinewood Avenue, Blackpool

Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

