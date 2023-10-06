Five bedroomed semi-detached in Pinewood Avenue Bispham extended beyond recognition for sale
In the heart of Bispham this fabulous family home has been aesthetically transformed by the current owners to give a simply beautiful standard of living.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
It has been extended to provide five bedrooms, perfect for a family with a neat, modern kitchen, bathroom and a beautifully landscaped garden. It’s on the market for £191,950 with McDonald, Fylde Coast
In case you missed them: Renovated Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Road with new bathroom and kitchen
1 / 4