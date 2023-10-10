News you can trust since 1873
19 stunning pictures of Blackpool semi-detached for sale in Devonshire Road with four bedrooms and cosy feel

Charasmatic and cosy, this fabulous four bedroomed home is on a generous corner plot.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:56 BST

It oozes character and has a modern fitted kitchen and bathroom as well as generous sized reception rooms, one of which has a wonderful fireplace centrepiece. It’s on the market for £285,000 with The Square Room through Rightmove

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

