19 stunning pictures of Blackpool semi-detached for sale in Devonshire Road with four bedrooms and cosy feel
Charasmatic and cosy, this fabulous four bedroomed home is on a generous corner plot.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:56 BST
It oozes character and has a modern fitted kitchen and bathroom as well as generous sized reception rooms, one of which has a wonderful fireplace centrepiece. It’s on the market for £285,000 with The Square Room through Rightmove
