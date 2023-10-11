News you can trust since 1873
Impressive Blackpool three bedroomed house on Bryan Road near Stanley Park on the market

Mid-terraced, this is a great three bedroomed home which is very well presented.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST

It has two good sized reception rooms as well as a fully fitted kitchen, bathroom and gardens at the front and back. It’s also really close to shops, bus routes, schools and Stanley Park. It’s on the market £175,000 with Farrell Heyworth through Rightmove

Bryan Road, Blackpool

Bryan Road, Blackpool

Bryan Road, Blackpool

Bryan Road, Blackpool

Bryan Road, Blackpool

Bryan Road, Blackpool

