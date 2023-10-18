News you can trust since 1873
Fantastic Blackpool semi-detached house for sale on Poulton Road with amazing outbuilding

This is in a great location, near schools, not far from shops and on the bus routes and it has loads to offer a family.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST

With three good sized bedrooms, a semi-converted garage and loft space, the house has plenty of space. There’s a fabulous outbuilding too which could be used for a multitude of purposes. It’s on the market for offers over £200,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove.

