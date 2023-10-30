News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

19 pictures of iconic Blackpool detached house up for sale on Preston Old Road near Stanley Park

So many origianal features with this iconic house on Preston Old Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:08 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:08 GMT

It’s on the market for £395,000, has four bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a fabulous back garden. It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Enormous kitchen for three bedroomed semi-detached Blackpool house in Hemingway

Stunning and spacious 5 bed semi-detached on Blackpool's Preston New Road with private garden up for sale

Lavish Hillhouse Farm for sale in Weeton near Blackpool has a swimming pool, gym and extra detached cottage

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolStanley ParkRightmoveWeeton