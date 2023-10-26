Stunning and spacious 5 bed semi-detached on Blackpool's Preston New Road with private garden up for sale
On the market for £360,000, this lovely home has five bedrooms and a good location
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST
It would be a great buy for a growing family. The estate agent has described it as beautifully appointed family home providing luxury living and is a credit to the current owners. It features a spacious through lounge, dining room, modern fitted kitchen, and open plan extended living area which overlooks the garden. It’s on the market with Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool through Rightmove.
