13 fantastic pictures of Blackpool semi-detached house for sale in Woodstock Gardens off Lytham Road
On the market for £190,000 this is a lovely family home just off Lytham Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
It has three bedrooms and three reception rooms and benefits from Hive Heating Control. It has a fab kitchen and bathroom and has a handy downstairs toilet too. It’s on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents through Rightmove Take a tour through our gallery of photos…
In case you missed them: The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order of most expensive according to average house prices
19 stunning pictures of Blackpool semi-detached for sale in Devonshire Road with four bedrooms and cosy feel
1 / 3