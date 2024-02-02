New owner Iain Garnell, a Leicester based architect with his own company Design Three Sixty, has revealed his plans for the centre which went under the hammer this week at auction.
He snapped it up for £97k and plans to turn it into a 'live-work' dwelling.
These exciting pictures show the amazing panoramic views of Morecambe Bay and exactly how Iain plans to restore the Grade II listed building back to its former glory.
