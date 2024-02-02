News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

7 stunning images of how Fleetwood Radar Station will look as new owner reveals plans

These brilliant images show the vision for Fleetwood Radar Station's future.

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT

New owner Iain Garnell, a Leicester based architect with his own company Design Three Sixty, has revealed his plans for the centre which went under the hammer this week at auction.

He snapped it up for £97k and plans to turn it into a 'live-work' dwelling.

These exciting pictures show the amazing panoramic views of Morecambe Bay and exactly how Iain plans to restore the Grade II listed building back to its former glory.

READ MORE: Fleetwood Radar Station will be a 'live-work' dwelling for Leicester based architect as plans are revealed

How amazing does this look?

1. How Fleetwood Radar Centre could look

How amazing does this look?

Photo Sales
This shows how it would look from a beach aspect

2. How Fleetwood Radar Centre could look

This shows how it would look from a beach aspect

Photo Sales
Looking out towards the west, with a cosy fireplace

3. How Fleetwood Radar Centre could look

Looking out towards the west, with a cosy fireplace

Photo Sales
New owner Iain Garnell said the views from the centre were stunning

4. How Fleetwood Radar Centre could look

New owner Iain Garnell said the views from the centre were stunning

Photo Sales
The restoration would be sympathetic and the building would be restored to its former glory

5. How Fleetwood Radar Centre will look

The restoration would be sympathetic and the building would be restored to its former glory

Photo Sales
It would incorporate an open plan living and kitchen space

6. How Fleetwood Radar Station could look

It would incorporate an open plan living and kitchen space Photo: Iain Garnell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeicesterMorecambe BayGrade II