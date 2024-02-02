Fleetwood Radar Station will be a 'live-work' dwelling for Leicester based architect as plans are revealed
Fleetwood Radar Station will be turned into a 'live - work' dwelling.
The iconic building was snapped up for £97,000 by Leicester based architect Iain Garnell who aims to restore it to its former glory as a 'mega one bedroomed live-work apartment.' Iain, who owns his own architectural business Three Sixty Design said a client had alerted him to the sale of the former radar training centre when it was first listed in November.
He said: The second I saw the photos I though it was incredible."
"I like things you don't see every day and this is one of them."
"It's a bit dilapidated at the moment, the roof leaks but with some TLC it will be back to its former glory."
Iain came to Fleetwood for the first time to view the building when he first learned of its sale. He was taken aback by Fleetwood's seafront and the incredible, panoramic views across Morecambe Bay.
He spoke of the 180 degree aspect and said he would spend some of his time in Fleetwood working, where it would become a base.
It would house an open plan living and kitchen space, a bathroom and a bedroom.
The auction of the building sparked much interest locally.
The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and has been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.’
Lancashire County Councillor Alan Vincent, deputy leader of the council said: "This little building forms an historic and attractive feature, and taken with the historic 1840 lighthouse, forms a vital testimony to Fleetwood's distinguished naval past as well as showing the history of naval communications in our midst in Lancashire.