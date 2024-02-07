News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Immaculate Blackpool 3 bed house for sale in Lulworth Avenue with massive extension

This is immaculate with so much to offer.

By Claire Lark
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT

It has a full width rear extension with an open plan style kitchen and dining room. There's a bay fronted lounge which opens into the kitchen diner. The extension as Velux windows and patio doors to the back garden. A stand out feature is a beautiful fully tiled bathroom with a matching four piece suite. It's on the market for £179,950 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool In case you missed them: Exceptional Blackpool detached house for sale in Warbreck Hill Road is epitome of contemporary living

Massively reduced price for 6 bed detached house in Bispham with studio flat

7 stunning images of how Fleetwood Radar Station will look as new owner reveals plans

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

1. Lulworth Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

2. Lulworth Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

3. Lulworth Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

4. Lulworth Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

5. Lulworth Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

6. Lulworth Avenue, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBispham