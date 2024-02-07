It has a full width rear extension with an open plan style kitchen and dining room. There's a bay fronted lounge which opens into the kitchen diner. The extension as Velux windows and patio doors to the back garden. A stand out feature is a beautiful fully tiled bathroom with a matching four piece suite. It's on the market for £179,950 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool In case you missed them: Exceptional Blackpool detached house for sale in Warbreck Hill Road is epitome of contemporary living