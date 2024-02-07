Historic Blowing Sands Cottage - one of Blackpool's oldest houses - up for offers
An 18th century cottage in Marton is looking for a careful owner after surprisingly failing to find a buyer at auction last year.
Grade II listed Blowing Sands Cottage is a rarity in Blackpool, having been built before the town took off as a Victorian seaside resort.
The little cottage, at 166 Common Edge Road, was one of the lots being offered by Pugh Auctions in December last year, with a pre-auction guide price of £70,000 and a bidders' reserve price of £80,000.
Originally two tiny adjoining cottages, it once fronted onto a wide beach at Marton Moss, before the Blackpool we know today even existed.
A blue plaque outside the cottage states it is one of the few remaining early agricultural dwellings on the area known as Blowing Sands, Marton Moss.
As it stands today, the cottage features two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen, a landing and one bedroom.
The ceiling beams are so low there is a sign advising people to mind their head!
A spokesman at Pugh Auctions said: "It remains unsold but anyone interested can visit our webite, create an account and put in an offer - it is listed as lot number 82 in December' s auction."